Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants you to be safe in rattlesnake season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a warning this week to keep you and your family safe from rattlesnake bites while out and about.

With many people outside enjoying the menagerie of outdoor recreation on the western slope, CPW says it’s important to remember that you’re also sharing space with the local rattlesnakes.

The diamond-backed reptiles hang out in places you’d expect them, like hiking trails, but CPW says to keep an eye out in more urban environments as well.

Experts say to make sure you are listening for the tell-tale warning rattle, and to make sure you wear boots and other protective clothing while hiking.

But, what should you do if you do get bit? Joey Livingston with CPW says to stay calm, collected, and to control your heart rate as best you can.

“You want to get to emergency services as quick as possible. You can call the Colorado Poison Control Center for direction, but you want to get to a hospital as soon as possible. You don’t want to get worked up, you don’t want to run back to the trailhead, you want to be nice and calm. Don’t try to suck out any venom, and take off any tight clothing because of swelling, and get emergency assistance as quick as possible,” said Livingston.

Livingston said that you are most likely to see them in an open space, like a park or conservation area. The cold-blooded reptiles often lie in the sun to warm their bodies for hunting.

If you do encounter a rattler, never approach it, and walk off the trail to avoid the snake.

