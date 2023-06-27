Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - This weekend was a knockout for one Clifton resident, but not so great for his opponent. The 18-year-old fighter won his first MMA fight on Saturday.

Franklin Barks graduated from Palisade High School in 2022. He says he’s always been athletic, and credits his background in wrestling and football for his success on Saturday.

For the last six weeks, Barks said he trained with an ex-amateur fighter with a background in jiu-jitsu to practice grappling, striking, and sparring, with a mix of strength and endurance training.

“I was the first fight of the night. It was my debut fight, and I got to kick off the whole promotion, which was cool, because I got to set the tone. And just walking down, it was surreal to me for sure because I’ve never done anything like that. The lights and the whole crowd was amazing. It was electric for sure,” said Barks.

Barks knocked out his opponent in just 28 seconds, finishing the match with a technical knockout and a win under his belt.

Now, the rookie is looking forward to his next fight on July 22 in Denver, where he hopes to bring three local fighters with him.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.