Spring Creek Fire: Fire activity expected to keep up yesterday’s tempo

Hot and dry conditions continue, feeding the flames
The Spring Creek Wildfire grew to 3,000 acres on Monday.
The Spring Creek Wildfire grew to 3,000 acres on Monday.(USDA Forest Service)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews battled a rapidly-growing wildfire near Parachute Monday, and with similar conditions forecast for today, firefighters are not expecting it to slow down.

The fire grew to about 3,000 acres Monday.

Firefighters said a significant amount of firefighting resources are being deployed to the area. Eight crews, 25 engines, helicopters, slurry bombers, and more than 300 people are reportedly assigned to the fire.

Slurry bombers sit on the runway at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Slurry bombers sit on the runway at Grand Junction Regional Airport.(USDA Forest Service)

The Garfield County Sheriff and the White River National Forest are both encouraging residents to register with the Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority. With hot and dry winds in the forecast today, fire crews say that they are expecting another day of active fire behavior.

Firefighting resources are still arriving in the area. Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are closed to everyone but firefighters and local traffic. If you live in the area, crews ask that you avoid the area if possible and to drive with caution. Increased traffic is expected as engines and other resources make their way to the fire.

A firefighting helicopter is overshadowed by the Spring Creek Fire smoke plume.
A firefighting helicopter is overshadowed by the Spring Creek Fire smoke plume.(USDA Forest Service)

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be handling all evacuation orders. You can call 970-981-3401 for current evacuation information.

According to a press release, the number one priority for firefighting crews is to protect life and safety, followed by protecting critical infrastructure. Resources are available to protect buildings threatened by the fire, though no structures are reported to be in danger at this time.

