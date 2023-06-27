Tacos Del Gnar sued after parasite outbreak

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KKCO) - Two lawsuits have been filed against a restaurant in Ridgway in connection to an outbreak of the intestinal parasite Cyclospora.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has identified around 45 people linked to the outbreak, all of whom dined at the same restaurant — Tacos Del Gnar.

A woman from Ridgway and a man from Grand Junction both filed suits after eating at the restaurant. Both claim they fell ill after eating their meals.

Both parties are demanding a jury be involved in the trial.

Food and safety lawyer Bill Marler said that the restaurant isn’t technically at fault, and it can choose to sue the supplier. “The law in Colorado does make the restaurant responsible for the products that it serves for consumers, but that being said, the restaurant has a legal case against those that supplied the contaminated product,” said Marler.

Typically, outbreaks are caused by food contaminated by fecal material. In past outbreaks, Marler said that important fruits and leafy vegetables from Central and South America were exposed to the parasite when sewer and water supplies mixed. He suspects a raw lettuce or garnish, like cilantro or parsley.

Marler also recommended antibiotics, specifically the drug Bactrim, to treat the disease. He said that the disease is not likely to go away on its own,.

