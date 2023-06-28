12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) — Colorado’s rivers are flowing fast, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said on Tuesday that is translating to more swift-water deaths this year compared to last.

So far in 2023, there have been 12 fatalities among people recreating on Colorado’s creeks and rivers, and three people are missing, CPW said in a news release.

Michael Haskins, the CPW river outfitter licensing and swift water investigator, said two of those missing are presumed dead, bringing the total number of deaths to 14.

“This is a unique year,” Haskins said. “The wet spring kept the runoff average, but we’ve had a moderate, average runoff for a lot longer.”

Haskins added that some rivers are just now reaching their peak flow. In addition to the high flows, the water is especially cold for this time of year. The maximum temperature measured on the Colorado River in Kremling was 54 degrees, Haskins said.

CPW is pushing for people to wear a life jacket at all times while recreating a river. If someone falls into the water, they should assume the whitewater safety position to get their bearings, but then let go of their raft and vigorously try to swim to shore.

In the past few weeks, Boulder Fire-Rescue’s water rescue team has been called to seven water rescues.

“Water’s powerful, water’s relentless,” said Robert Lopez, a Boulder firefighter and member of the water rescue team. “It will continually flow without hesitation, stop over anything, anyone.”

Recently, Lopez’s team rescued a 9-year-old boy from Boulder Creek who later died from his injuries.

“The one we had in recent memory has affected our team a little bit more so than others,” Lopez said.

His team sees a lot of tubers without life jackets who drink alcohol as they float. He said he worries that those people aren’t aware of just how fast the flow of water is this year.

“With the creek flows that they’ve been with the high water levels, it’s just that much more of a dangerous dynamic situation and environment,” he said.

Of those14 swift-water accident deaths this year, all but three have been private rafters, Haskins said. He added that if someone isn’t sure about going out on the water, the safest thing to do is go with a commercial rafting company or wait until the water slows down.

