First-time moms can sign up for nurse-family program in Mesa County

Not sure what to expect when you're expecting? Mesa County Public Health might be able to help.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction community had an opportunity on Tuesday to learn about Mesa County Public Health’s nurse-family partnership program.

Program officials said it is designed to connect first-time moms with specially-trained registered nurses to support their family from pregnancy through the child’s second birthday.

“This program is super important for first-time mothers. It really allows the moms to have a health pregnancy and a healthy baby. It also allows the moms to become competent in their new role as a mother. So we offer a lot of education on childhood development, we educate on pregnancy, and then we offer them support and referrals to different resources in the community as well,” said Terry Moran.

The program is free for eligible mothers through Mesa County Public Health. First-time moms can sign up for the program by following this link to the MCPH website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) skates with the puck during the first period of...
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire grows slightly, closes White River National Forest
Colorado wedding officiated by Chat GPT: “I can’t do this, I don’t have eyes”
Colorado wedding officiated by Chat GPT: “I can’t do this, I don’t have eyes”