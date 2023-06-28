First-time moms can sign up for nurse-family program in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction community had an opportunity on Tuesday to learn about Mesa County Public Health’s nurse-family partnership program.

Program officials said it is designed to connect first-time moms with specially-trained registered nurses to support their family from pregnancy through the child’s second birthday.

“This program is super important for first-time mothers. It really allows the moms to have a health pregnancy and a healthy baby. It also allows the moms to become competent in their new role as a mother. So we offer a lot of education on childhood development, we educate on pregnancy, and then we offer them support and referrals to different resources in the community as well,” said Terry Moran.

The program is free for eligible mothers through Mesa County Public Health. First-time moms can sign up for the program by following this link to the MCPH website.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.