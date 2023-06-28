Gusty winds decrease some, but fire danger remains high

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gusty winds continue for yet another day, keeping the fire danger elevated across the Western Slope, but there are some indications that relief could be on the way by the end of the week.

Still Breezy, but Not as Windy

Gusty winds are once again expected around the Western Slope into the afternoon, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see winds quite as strong as what we’ve seen through the beginning of the week. Most of the wind gusts should be between 15 and 25 miles per hour, but still some patchy gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are still possible in some locations. Those gusty winds are expected to continue to calm as we head through the end of the week. Similar wind gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour are possible on Thursday, then we should only be dealing with a very small handful of those 15 to 25 mile per hour wind gusts on Friday.

Spring Creek Fire Update

As of yesterday evening, the Spring Creek Fire south of Parachute had burned 2,577 acres and was 5% contained. Despite seeing some of the same gusty winds yesterday that we saw on Monday when the fire flared up, there wasn’t much growth in the fire through the day on Tuesday. As mentioned above, it’s not expected to be quite as windy today and on Thursday. That should hopefully once again mean low fire activity and containment efforts will continue to get easier and easier as we head into the end of the week.

Fire Danger Relief

In addition to winds gradually calming through the remainder of the week, we’ll see a little more moisture move into the region over the next several days. Data is continuing to indicate that we may even see a few spotty showers popping up around some of the higher elevations of the region by Friday and continuing at times into the weekend. It won’t be a widespread rainfall that helps everyone out, and we may still deal with some elevated fire danger conditions in the valleys, but there are some growing indications that the widespread fire danger that we’ve seen across the Western Slope for most of the last week and a half may finally start falling through the end of the week.

Turning up the Heat

That strong ridge over the south-central portions of the United States will weaken some over the next couple of days, momentarily taking away some of that summertime heat from the region by Friday and Saturday. Another ridge is expected to start building over the Desert Southwest and moving toward the Western Slope by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to surge through that time period, and we may see our first spotty lower 100s in some of the warmer valley locations by the opening half of next week.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny skies continue across the region through the rest of the day with gusty winds of around 15 to 25 miles per hour. It will be another warm day as well with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. A few more clouds will stream over the region here and there on Thursday. We’ll still see some scattered gusty winds as well with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

