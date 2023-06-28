High fire danger continues across Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High fire danger persists, and that could mean further growth of the Spring Creek Fire or new wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM tonight and from 11 AM until 8 PM Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Thursday from 11 AM until 8 PM. That Fire Weather Watch will likely be upgraded to a a Red Flag Warning.

A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for fires to start and spread out of control quickly. The weather conditions include humidity less than 10% and wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Mesa County has issued a No Burn Advisory. Please do not burn until weather is more favorable for containing fires.

Spring Creek Fire near Parachute

The Spring Creek grew from about 200 acres Monday morning to nearly 3,000 acres Monday night. There has been further growth on Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for more growth through at least Thursday. Additionally, new fires can ignite and spread. Humidity will increase only slightly, and the wind will subside on Friday. It’s small improvement, but it’s improvement. Remember the weather in the immediate vicinity of the fire can be drastically different and much more windy.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from lower 90s around 6 PM to middle 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 61 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mainly sunny and breezy. Wind gusts of 35-40 mph are possible. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the high fire danger. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 90 degrees around Montrose, 93 degrees around Delta, and 91 degrees around Cortez.

