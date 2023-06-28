Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - A rafter is still missing after his boat capsized in the Colorado River on Sunday afternoon.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office both responded to reports of a missing rafter near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon.
The sheriff’s office said a father and son put in at Grizzly Creek and planned to travel to New Castle.
The boat flipped shortly after the pair got in the water, say authorities. The 65-year-old father was last seen holding on to the raft as it headed down the rapids.
The missing man was last seen wearing a gray shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves.
Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.