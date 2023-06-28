Rafter still missing in Glenwood Canyon

A man is still missing after his raft capsized earlier this week.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - A rafter is still missing after his boat capsized in the Colorado River on Sunday afternoon.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office both responded to reports of a missing rafter near Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon.

The sheriff’s office said a father and son put in at Grizzly Creek and planned to travel to New Castle.

The boat flipped shortly after the pair got in the water, say authorities. The 65-year-old father was last seen holding on to the raft as it headed down the rapids.

The missing man was last seen wearing a gray shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa

Latest News

12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
12 people have died, 2 presumed dead in Colorado rivers this year
In this image taken from video provided by the Colorado Judicial Branch, Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
Victims confront Colorado Springs gay nightclub killer, calling shooter a monster and a coward
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) skates with the puck during the first period of...
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat