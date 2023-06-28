Spring Creek Fire grows slightly, closes White River National Forest

Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Fire(Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn southwest of Parachute as firefighting assets and personnel continue to arrive.

The White River National Forest is now partially closed due to the fire. Staff cited ensuring the safety of the public and firefighters.

According to information released by firefighters, the fire grew from the previous 2,577 acres reported by crews to 2,859 acres since yesterday. Firefighters also gained more control over the fire’s perimeter and contained 20% of the fire, up from 5% yesterday.

The Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team lead by Incident Commander Jared Hohn arrived at 6 a.m. today, taking over from the previous crew. The new crew said that it will be approaching the fire with a “full suppression strategy.”

More fire resources have been ordered, said firefighters, and continue to arrive. Aircraft including helicopters and slurry bombers are continuing to assist firefighters.

Spring Creek and High Mesa Roads are still both closed to everyone except firefighters and local traffic. If you need to drive in the area, firefighters ask that you avoid those road as best you can.

A red flag warning continues through the day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for areas below 7,500 feet. Firefighting personnel warned that the fire may impact air quality.

