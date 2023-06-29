Fire danger starts easing into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gusty winds and dry conditions are still sticking around the Western Slope today, but better conditions should start backing off that fire danger over the next few days.

High Fire Danger Continues

Similar to Wednesday, expect to see gusty winds of mostly between 15 and 25 miles per hour through the day today. Combine those with lingering dry conditions, and we’re still left with a continuing high fire danger across the Western Slope. We’ll have to watch for a quick spike in wind gusts that could get as high as 35 to 45 miles per hour as a front passes through the region later this evening--mostly between 8 PM and 11 PM. Winds will calm down again through the overnight hours, then some spotty gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour are possible around the region on Friday. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect until 8 PM for all of the Western Slope generally along and south of Interstate 70.

Spring Creek Fire

The latest update on the Spring Creek Fire as of late this morning has once again upped the burned acreage to 2,925 acres with containment holding steady at 20%. Gusty winds continue to blow through the region into the afternoon, but we should once again see wind speeds similar to what we saw yesterday afternoon--much lower than what we saw earlier this week. A brief spike in wind gusts of up to 40 or 45 miles per hour as a front passes through later this evening will need to be monitored, but we should start seeing some slightly higher humidity by then as temperatures start falling a little closer to the dew point as the sun sets. Diminishing fire weather conditions should help containment efforts over the next few days.

Fire Danger Relief

We’re tracking a couple of different things that should start reducing the fire danger across the Western Slope through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. The first of those is incoming calming winds. Widespread gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected this afternoon, then those become much more spotty on Friday. By Saturday, most of our wind gusts should be below 20 miles per hour, but a couple of gusts higher than that cannot be ruled out. The second factor is an increase in moisture over the region. We’re already seeing some of the effects of that this afternoon with a small increase in clouds and the potential for a couple of very spotty showers over the highest elevations. Moisture continues to increase on Friday, giving us more clouds and some slightly higher coverage of scattered showers over the higher terrain by Friday afternoon. We’ll start to dry out a bit once again into Saturday, but gusty winds continue to stay away. We won’t necessarily see a complete elimination of the fire danger, but it will begin to diminish quite a bit over the next few days.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue into the afternoon across the region with wind gusts mostly between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Temperatures should be a degree or two below average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. As mentioned earlier, a quick spike in wind gusts of between 30 and 45 miles per hour will be possible around or after sunset as a front passes through the region. Any clouds will gradually clear through the overnight hours and into early Friday morning with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds are back on the increase through the day on Friday, and we could see a few scattered showers over the nearby higher terrain with cooler high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.

