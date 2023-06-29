Friday turns cooler, then we’ll warm again this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brief (slight) cooling, higher humidity, and less wind offer some changes to our forecast that will help firefighters in their efforts with the Spring Creek Fire. These changes in our weather will also reduce the risk of fires to start and spread out of control.

Fire Risk Lingers This Evening

A Red Flag Warning continues until 8 PM Thursday evening for all of the Western Slope below 7,500 feet. A Red Flag Warning means weather is favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. The single-digit humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the dry vegetation that fuels any burning fires are all top factors in the elevated fire risk. Please delay any plans for outdoor burning until weather is more favorable for maintaining control of fires.

A No Burn Advisory continues for Mesa County. That means that you can face legal consequences for burning.

Weather Offers Limited Fire Relief

Humidity is on the rise, and wind will ease tonight and Friday. That will help to reduce the fire threat to below Red Flag Warning criteria. The helping factor is a low pressure trough digging into northern Colorado from the Pacific Northwest. This will pass, and we’ll turn warmer again this weekend. Warming is strongly evident for much of next week. There is some question, however, about how much we will warm. Yesterday showed a significant risk of breaking 100 degrees for the first time this season early next week. New data today suggests that’s maybe less likely, but we may not miss it by much. Less likely doesn’t mean it’s impossible, but the forecast does seem to be trending slightly cooler.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to lower 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Sunrise is at 5:50 AM. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction, 85 degrees around Montrose, 88 degrees around Delta, and 86 degrees around Cortez.

Weather This Weekend

This weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and we’ll start warming again after our cool Friday. Afternoon highs will range from upper 80s to mid-90s. Morning lows will range from low-to-mid 50s for much of the Western Slope to low-to-mid 60s for the Grand Valley.

