New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon

Your shopping in Grand Junction is about to get a bit more expensive.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With voters approving an April ballot measure to build a new community recreation center, the City of Grand Junction will begin the collection of the .14% sales tax on July 1, 2023, in order to fund the construction of the new facility.

Voters approved an increase from 3.25% to 3.39% on purchases made within the city earlier this year. The planned recreation center at Matchett Park will be funded by taxes collected from common transactions like eating at local restaurants or shopping at local stores.

“We desperately need a place where people can go exercise, work out, play games, et cetera,” said Grand Junction resident Piera Kllanxhja.

The initial cost of the project is expected to total $70 million.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup

Latest News

Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
A motor-home was destroyed by a fire Thursday on Orchard Mesa.
RV destroyed in blaze
Luna, a Grey Wolf, was 12 years old.
Gov Polis vetoes wolf management delay measure
New wildfires in Southern Colorado
Two fires ignite in southern Colorado