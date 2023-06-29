Two fires ignite in southern Colorado

Fire season is kicking off in Colorado.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Two new fires ignited in Archuleta County yesterday, burning near Pagosa Springs.

The Chris Mountain Fire ignited yesterday evening. The San Juan National Forest said that some buildings were threatened by the fire and prompted some evacuations. After igniting at 7 p.m. and reaching about 120 acres, firefighters report that its activity decreased overnight.

The Chris Mountain Fire as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Chris Mountain Fire as of 10 a.m. Thursday.(San Juan National Forest)

The Forest Services says that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

The Coal Mine Fire ignited about an hour earlier than the Chris Mountain Fire at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office reported that the fire grew to about 220 acres overnight. Hand lines, dozer lines, and fire retardant are in-place and being utilized by firefighters. Pre-evacuation notices were issued at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

