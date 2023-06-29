Vietnam Veteran receives Purple Heart after 55 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After 55 years, one local Vietnam veteran received a Purple Heart.

Jerry Harris was injured while fighting in the Vietnam War over 55 years ago. When he visited with Anthony Lee, the Mesa County veterans’ services officer, he found out he was long overdue for the honorable award.

“I looked at his DD214, and the heart was not there…we did a lot of research where they try and find the right records that shows that he was injured in battle.” Lee said.

It’s veterans like Harris who tend to fall through the cracks. Lee said older veterans especially those from the Vietnam War are often overlooked for their service to their country.

“Unfortunately, the Vietnam veterans specifically did not get a warm welcome home.” Lee said, “They just came back with their head downs, and many people threw their uniforms in the trash never thought about it again.”

After Lee looked through Harris’s records, he contacted 3rd Congressional District Representative Lauren Boebert’s office.

“Once my office was notified that sergeant, Jerry Harris, was deserving of the Purple Heart, we immediately got into contact with the Department of Marine Corps.” Boebert said.

From there it only took 18 months before Harris’s Purple Heart arrived in the mail and Rep. Boebert presented it to him.

