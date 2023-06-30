All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to...
Colorado Rockies assistant bullpen catcher Kyle Cunningham navigates a hail-covered walkway to the field after a storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash.

The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and giving the “Boys of Summer” a taste of winter.

The conditions prompted Diaz to do a swan dive and others to make snow angels, and left maintenance crews at Coors Field hoisting shovels full of hail and working to restore order to the field. The start of the game was delayed for 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Walkways were covered with the icy mix and crews were left bailing buckets of the frozen and fast-melting slop from the entry to doors to the clubhouse in the home dugout. Across the way underneath the stadium near the visitors’ clubhouse, others with squeegees worked to push the water-hail mixture into drains.

Grounds workers using shovels cleared much of the hail pellets from the field, but pockets of the icy precipitation remained visible in the outfield.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup
Western Colorado’s biggest country music festival kicks off with an impressive lineup

Latest News

Fireworks aren't the only things you should be safe around on the Fourth of July.
Stay safe this 4th of July with these tips!
FILE - Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, appears...
The Supreme Court made big decisions this week and more are coming. Here’s what you need to know
Airlines are struggling to keep up.
Delays and cancellations hit Denver International Airport
New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon
New sales tax to fund rec center construction starts soon