Calmer winds, higher humidity decreases fire danger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The big weather story over the last couple of weeks has been the high fire danger around the Western Slope. Some relief is finally here as we close out the work week.

Lower Fire Danger

We started seeing the first indications of this on Thursday, but today will be highlighted with calmer winds and a bit more humidity. Those two combinations will help to reduce the fire danger. It won’t completely eliminate it, but it should be much lower than most of the past week and half. Those scattered 15 to 25 mph wind gusts we saw through the day yesterday should be much fewer and much farther between today, and we shouldn’t see very many issues at all with gusty winds on Saturday. We saw a few more clouds move into the region on Thursday, and we even saw some spotty showers--including down in the valleys late yesterday afternoon. Those showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be a little more numerous as moisture continues to increase across the region this afternoon. Most of the rain should stay in the higher elevations but as we saw yesterday, there’s a non-zero chance of seeing those rain drops in the valleys as well.

Spring Creek Fire Update

As of late this morning, the Spring Creek Fire has burned 2910 acres of land just south of Parachute near the Battlement Mesa. Containment is still mostly holding steady, but we saw a very slight increase to 21%. Calmer winds and higher humidity should continue to help containment efforts over the next few days. We’ll have to watch some of those afternoon showers and storms for gusty outflow winds, but they should mostly be beneficial given one pops up over the burn area and actually gets rain all the way down to the surface.

Heating Up Again

Mostly sunny to sunny skies are back on Saturday, and that will start our next big warm up as another ridge moves into the region from the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will climb right back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday, then we’re already back into the lower and middle 90s on Sunday. We’ll get a few more clouds back into the area as we head into Monday and the July 4th holiday on Tuesday, but temperatures will continue to warm into the middle and upper 90s. There are also some indications that some gusty winds could return and potentially up the fire danger again on Tuesday. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on over the next several days.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will gradually be back on the increase around the region as we head through the afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be mostly scattered about over the higher terrain, but don’t be completely surprised to see some quick rain drops in some of the valleys like we saw in Grand Junction yesterday. Temperatures will be the coolest they’ve been in a little while with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Any rain ends and skies start clearing back out tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are back on Saturday, and we’ll start quickly turning warmer again with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

