Fire eases, but it’s not gone for this warm and dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weekend is upon us. We’re warming up this weekend enough that you’ll want to take it easy and not overexert yourself, but it’s a good weekend for the pool or a shady hike up in the higher elevations where it’s cooler.

Fire Danger Eases, but It’s Not Gone

Important to know, the fire danger is relaxing this weekend, but it is not going away. The fire danger will start increasing again on Sunday and Monday as temperatures climb and humidity starts to drop off again. We add wind to our forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that may be enough to send us into Red Flag Warning territory. For now there are no burn bans, but if you’re going to be doing any outdoor burning, please use extreme caution.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Sunset is at 8:45 PM. We’ll cool from middle 80s around 6 PM to middle 70s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low temperatures by morning will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction, 53 degrees around Montrose, 55 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Sunrise is at 5:50 AM. We’ll warm from lower 60s at 7 AM to middle 80s around noon and then into the upper 80s and lower 90s. High temperatures will be near 93 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Monrose, 92 degrees around Delta, and 91 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of the Weekend

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer still. High temperatures will be in the lower-to-middle 90s across the Western Slope - about 2-4 degrees higher than Saturday. Morning low temperatures will range from middle 50s to lower 60s.

Turning Warmer Next Week

Warming is likely after the weekend. Temperatures will step up into the middle and upper 90s across the Western Slope. There is some potential for some triple-digit heat on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. That’s especially true on some backyard thermometers in the Grand Valley. Forecast data are doing some back and forth, going between 100 degrees is more likely to 100 degrees is less likely and then back in the other direction. Warming is likely. How much warming happens is of somewhat lower confidence. Even if we don’t reach 100 degrees, we will be close. Get ready for the heat.

