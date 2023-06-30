Goodwill employees find grenade in donations

A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.(WMTW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (CNN) - A Goodwill store in Maine had to be evacuated after workers found a grenade among recent donations.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a store in Falmouth.

Luckily, police determined the grenade had already been deactivated and considered it not dangerous once locating it at the store.

A Goodwill spokesperson said grenade donations are not that unheard of as people don’t always double-check the antique items they find in their homes before donating them.

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday and the store was reopened after police gave an all-clear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
head on collision
I-70 head-on collision kills one
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa
Spring Creek Fire burns along Battlement Mesa

Latest News

FILE - An Apple logo adorns the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York.
Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million
Stay safe this 4th of July with these tips!