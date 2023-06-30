Man shot by Mesa County Deputy

The Critical Response Team is investigating.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A man is in the hospital and a Mesa County Sheriff deputy is on administrative leave after a late-night shooting.

The Grand Junction Police Department said that the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday near 29 Road and Sandra Avenue.

A 911 call was made reporting that a man set a car on fire. The Grand Junction Fire Department and the sheriff’s office responded and tried to contact him.

Authorities have not released any information about what happened after that point, aside from that a deputy shot and injured the man.

A teenager who lives in the neighborhood heard the commotion and shared with us what he saw. “He’s laying on the ground, on his back looking up at them. They still had guns pointed at him, and they told him to roll over. So they rolled him over and tried to help him up, but he couldn’t stand up because they already shot him,” said Christopher Sawyer, recounting what he witnessed.

Officers gave first aid until the man was taken to the hospital. Authorities report that he is still hospitalized as of Friday afternoon as his injuries are treated.

The Critical Response Team is investigating the shooting. No other information was released by authorities.

