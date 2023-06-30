Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Roxie and Ellie!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Roxie was dropped off with her little of kittens earlier this month. This 5-year-old beauty has finished raining her kittens and is ready to move on from motherhood. Roxie is super sweet and friendly and does well with other cats. Right now, the shelter is not sure if Roxie has ever lived with dogs or kids but if seriously interested, please reach out and Roice-Hurst can test Roxie out with dogs. Roxie is seeking a new life of being spoiled and unconditionally loved on by her new family.

Ellie was dropped off at Roice-Hurst back in May. She is a little shy but absolutely loves playing outside and does not hesitate when it comes to fun in the sun. Ellie generally gets along with other dogs but she’s not a fan of sharing her things with others, so she’d likely do best as the only dog in the home. Ellie loves cuddling and looks forward to soon being in a home where she is loved.

The Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge is Happening Now!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Mesa County have teamed up for the second annual Mesa County Foster Pet Challenge! Our goal is to find 100 new foster homes in 100 days, from June 20 through September 28. Learn more at rhhumanesociety.org/foster.

