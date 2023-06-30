Spring Creek Fire: Firefighters continue suppression efforts

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO) - Little change overnight as firefighters continue to battle the Spring Creek Fire burning near Parachute.

The Spring Creek Fire as of June 30, 2023. (Interagency Fire Center)

Firefighters said they removed dry and dead vegetation ahead of the northern side of the fire in an effort to slow its forward progress. Crews said that a bulldozer will also be used to clear vegetation on the northeastern side of the fire today.

Firefighting helicopters are continuing water drops to keep hot areas contained as crews work on the southern fire line, said firefighters.

Crews say that they are continuing to seek out hot spots around the western side of the fire, and are gaining containment on that front.

The fire saw next to no growth overnight, similar to Wednesday night. Forecasters report that more moisture is on its way, though it may bring dry thunderstorms and gusty winds with it. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50s Friday night, and relative humidity is expected to peak at 50%.

Spring Creek and High Mesa Roads are still closed to everyone but local traffic and firefighters. If you have to drive on those roads, firefighters ask that you avoid the area as best you can and to drive carefully.

Parts of the Colorado River Valley Field Office and White River National Forest are still closed as well due to the fire.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

