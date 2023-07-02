Ending off the week dry with windy conditions likely for Independence Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

The remainder of our Saturday:

With another warm day under our belts, conditions will remain dry, and we will continue to see plenty of clear skies, except for a few clouds hanging around the area. Throughout the overnight hours, temperatures will sit around the lower 70s before arriving in the lower 60s by 5 am the following day. Expect to have clear skies across most of the Western Slope overnight.

Our Sunday:

We will not see too much change in our forecast for the valleys, but the mountains could see a few scattered showers around the evening hours. With a few pop-up showers, they will not bring enough precision to the higher elevations to create any flooding event.

The valleys will continue to see plenty of sunshine with a few clouds hanging around the area. Conditions can change over to partly cloudy skies towards the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Montrose.

Independence Day:

The 4th of July will still bring little change to the sky conditions and temperatures for the valleys. However, windy conditions will make their return, which could have the chance to bring back the Red Flag Warnings.

For those celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks, be on the lookout for possible fire bans in the area that could restrict fireworks from getting set off. Temperatures for the valleys will sit around the mid to lower 90s, similar to what Sunday will bring. Mostly sunny skies will continue to be the main sky conditions meaning that we will see a few clouds in the area but not enough to create overcast skies or impede the sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.