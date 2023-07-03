Bountiful grass from 2023′s wet spring turns to tinder as things dry out

Watch your sparks!
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wildfire season is Colorado is getting longer and more severe, prompting warnings from fire officials.

Lathan Johnson, a fire management specialist, said western Colorado is prone to wildfires due to its lower elevation areas, but also blames 2023′s wet spring.

However, Johnson says that most wildfires are human-caused. The typical culprits are campfires, cigarette butts, and dragging trailer chains.

“We have a lot of fine fuel out there on the ground, a lot of grass that, over the last couple of week, it’s dried out. We’ve had some really dry air,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have wildfires here for a considerable amount of time with the amount of grass we have.”

The biggest safety tip from officials is to avoid burning of any kind on red flag days.

