Elevated fire danger remaining high ahead of the 4th of July holiday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Elevated Fire Danger:

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect on the 4th of July from 12 pm until 9 pm.

The biggest concern day is going to be the Fourth of July. Humidity levels will remain at or below 10%, with temperatures nearing the triple digits for Grand Junction, and the breezy conditions will make Tuesday an elevated fire day.

Wind gusts can sit between 20-50 miles per hour (mph), making vegetation combustible.

4th of July:

Temperatures are going to remain very warm to hot across our valleys. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 90s compared to Montrose in the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies will be the main sky conditions, with the transition to partly cloudy skies in the evening and nighttime hours.

Winds will range between 20-40 mph for the valleys, with the late afternoon hours becoming the breeziest. Humidity levels will remain very low, and fire bans and Red Flag Warnings are likely during the daytime.

The remainder of our Sunday:

We will continue to sit under mostly sunny skies as temperatures remain in the lower 90s to upper 80s for the remainder of our evening. At night, temperatures will sit in the lower 80s to upper 70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Upcoming Week:

Temperatures throughout the week will sit in the mid to upper 90s for Grand Junction and Montrose in the mid to lower 90s. Tuesday will be the biggest day of concern. Gusty winds will begin on Tuesday and, depending on the location, will vary for several days afterward. Grand Junction can sit under breezy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Montrose, Delta, and Cortez can experience breezy conditions until Friday or Saturday.

Wind gusts over most of the week will sit around the 20-40 mph gusts, whereas towards the end of the workweek will be anywhere between 15-30 mph.

