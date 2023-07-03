Red Flag Warning issued as fire danger increases for the 4th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This is a big holiday week, and weather is a big player. The fire danger is on the way back up for Independence Day.

Independence Day Forecast

Fireworks are especially dangerous because of the critical fire danger. That doesn’t bode well for Independence Day celebrations. It’s better to not shoot the fireworks. If you choose to do so, please be safe about it. Don’t shoot fireworks into the air that you can’t keep up with and keep a water hose nearby. Tuesday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 8 PM to near 80 degrees by 10 PM.

Fire Danger Increases

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Tuesday from noon until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread quickly. Outdoor burning should be avoided until weather is more favorable to keep fires contained. The weather conditions that are increasing the fire danger include the low humidity - near 10% - and the wind, which will increase and blow at 15-25 mph with gusts up to as high as 45 mph.

Our fire forecast for Tuesday shows us peaking as high as 7 on our fire danger scale that runs from 0 to 8. We’ll hold around 5-6 through the evening, indicating that heightened fire danger. The fire danger will subside overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning and increase again on Wednesday afternoon. It will peak on Wednesday at around 5-6 on our scale of 0 to 8. There are no Red Flag Warnings for Wednesday, but that could change.

Mountain Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed over the mountains around us on Monday afternoon. Most of us didn’t get any rain, but we felt the cooling influence of the cool outflow wind from those showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be less abundant on Tuesday, even over the mountains, but a few showers and thunderstorms are still possible. They’ll generally stay over the higher terrain. The chance of rain in the valleys is not zero, but realistically, it’s less than 10%. Dry thunderstorms are more likely to bring gusty winds and lightning without the rain, which just increases the fire danger more.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy with a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Winds can be gusty in close proximity to those showers, even if you don’t get any rain. Sunset is at 8:45 PM. We’ll cool from middle 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s by 8 PM and then lower 80s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for elevated fire danger. Winds will blow at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Sunrise is at 5:52 AM. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction, 94 degrees around Montrose, 97 degrees around Delta, and 96 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.