Spring Creek Fire: Firefighters brace for critical fire conditions on July 4th

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO) - Firefighters battling the Spring Creek Wildfire saw little change over the weekend, but expect that to change tomorrow.

Crews are bracing themselves for critical fire conditions expected to develop on Tuesday. High temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds are all expected, bringing the potential for more fire growth.

The fire grew slightly over the weekend to 2,932 acres. Firefighters also report that they have contained 37% of the fire, up from 21% last week.

More personnel are moving in to fight the flames as well, with about 200 more arriving over the weekend.

Parts of the Colorado River Valley Field Office and White River National Forest are still closed to the public. There are no evacuations orders in effect at this time.

