Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director

There's no certain verdict on what caused the collapse yet, but the public works director has a few ideas.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A ruptured irrigation line collapsed a hillside near the 29 Road Bridge on Friday, dumping several trees and about 200 feet of cliffside into the Colorado River.

The cause of the collapse is unknown still, though Public Works Director Scott Mai said that water is the most likely culprit.

Warning signs were posted along the river to warn rafters and kayakers of the potential danger posed by the 24-inch pipe’s rupture. The signs say to keep right, as the leftmost side of the river was filled with debris.

Officials said on Monday that the area is still dangerous, and urged rafters and onlookers to stay away from the area due to hazards that might still be in the water or nearby.

