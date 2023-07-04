Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to be a digital hologram after she dies

Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies.(Union20 / Wikipedia via MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When it comes to holograms, it’s a hard no for Dolly Parton.

During a press event for her upcoming album “Rockstar” -- the legendary country singer was asked about the idea of a digital hologram being used in her place after she dies.

The 77-year-old reportedly said the body of work she already has here on Earth will suffice.

In recent years, holograms have been used for performances by iconic artists like the late Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds
Local MMA fighter knocks out opponent in seconds

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members
LIVE: Biden to address NEA
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says
FILE - President Bill Clinton, right, watches as a young American Bald Eagle named Freedom is...
July Fourth for presidents has been a day for golf, fishing, speeches and one very upset stomach