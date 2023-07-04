Fire danger increases as 4th of July festivities start

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weather will be just fine for most 4th of July festivities, but an increasing fire danger may damper some of the traditional celebration activities.

Increasing Fire Danger

We’ll stay warm and mostly dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across much of the Western Slope today, but the biggest concern will be the increasing fire danger through the afternoon. Gusty winds will be on the increase especially after lunch time, and most of those gusts will top out at between 25 and 35 miles per hour. Some gusts could reach 40 miles per hour or more, especially north of Interstate 70 where some stronger thunderstorms could move through. Those gusty winds combined with very dry conditions will once again make it easier for fires to ignite and potentially spread out of control. Burning of any kind is not allowed in Mesa County from noon to 9 PM, and fireworks--though they are a staple to 4th of July celebrations--really are not the best idea today. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for almost all of the Western Slope from noon to 9 PM. Thunderstorms are possible mostly north of Interstate 70 this afternoon, which could cause some lightning-ignited fires that can easily be spread in the gusty outflow winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Spring Creek Fire Update

As of late this morning, the Spring Creek Fire has held steady compared to yesterday’s update. The fire has not grown and remains at 2,932 acres burned, and is still 37% contained. The fire will have to be monitored carefully over the next several days as gusty winds continue to linger around at times.

Next 24 Hours

Gusty winds continue to increase around the region this afternoon, with most wind gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the rest of the day, and it will likely be the warmest day of the year so far with highs reaching the middle and upper 90s. Winds start calming down and skies start clearing out tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday and we’ll still see some spotty gusty winds with highs cooling a couple of degrees into the lower and middle 90s.

Warm and Gusty Week

Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle in across the region through the end of the week and into the weekend, and temperatures will be back on the climb after a slightly cooler Wednesday. Expect highs to return to the middle and upper 90s on Thursday, then continue to hang right around that range even into early next week. We’ll have to watch for some locations to get very close to the 100-degree mark into the opening half of next week. Gusty winds of mostly between 20 to 30 miles per hour will also be a fairly common occurrence each afternoon with calmer winds by the evening and overnight hours.

