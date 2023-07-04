Gusty, warm week follows the 4th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - High fire danger will linger through our 4th of July evening. The evening looks good otherwise to light the grill and enjoy the holiday.

High Fire Danger This Evening

A Red Flag Warning continues until 9 PM Tuesday evening. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Low humidity around 10% and 15-25 mph winds gusting to as high as 45 mph combined with dry vegetation to fuel fires are a dangerous combination.

High Fire Danger For Much of This Week

Fire danger will remain present on Wednesday, but it won’t be as high as Tuesday. It may be just below the threshold for a Red Flag Warning to be necessary, but burning is still a bad idea with dry vegetation, low humidity, and wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. Our high-resolution fire forecast data shows fire risk levels peaking around 5-6 on Wednesday on our fire risk scale of 0-8. Thursday peaks around 6-7 with 25-35 mph wind gusts. Friday’s wind gusts of 30-40 mph mean Friday may be the highest fire risk of the week. Saturday will be gusty, too. Wind is showing signs of subsiding on Sunday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Sunset is at 8:45 PM. We’ll cool from middle 90s at 6 PM to upper 80s at 8 PM and then to near 80 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 58 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with 20-25 mph wind gusts. Sunrise is at 5:52 AM. The morning will warm from middle 60s at 7 AM to middle 70s at 7 AM and middle 80s by 11 AM. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction, 92 degrees around Montrose, 95 degrees around Delta, and 93 degrees around Cortez.

Triple-Digit Heat Possible Next Week

We’re beginning to see stronger signs that triple-digit heat may be on the way early next week. Highs in the Grand Valley get close to 100 degrees on Monday, then 100 degrees looks to become more likely on Tuesday. We’ll be closely monitoring this forecast, and we’ll let you know of any changes.

