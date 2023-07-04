Mesa county creating plans to tackle 29 road mudslide

29 road mudslide
29 road mudslide(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County is currently getting a plan prepared to tackle the 29 road mudslide that happened last Friday afternoon.

The cause of the slide is still a mystery, but Public Works Director Scott Mai says water is most likely the culprit. High water flows this season could also help by loosening the soil of the river’s wall. However the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District has a pipe running right through that area. Recently they flushed that same pipe.

Mai says around 200 to 250 feet slid into the water.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s office says there are some risks for people recreating on the river, as trees fell into the water.

“We’ve got to try to figure out what happened. It doesn’t look like we’re in any immediate danger of anything significant happening. We’re trying to figure out what happened and how do we stop that in the future? How do we stabilize that so that we can open everything back up again,” said Mai.

He estimates the next two weeks Mesa County will work on forming a concrete plan, figuring out what they need to order or what they will have contractors fix. Then once that’s squared away Mai hopes to have the project finished in a couple months.

