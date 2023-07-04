Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue

Grand Junction Police Department
Grand Junction Police Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By Bruclyn Tribble
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning we’re learning about a auto pedestrian accident that happened around 10:00 last night on 28 1/2 Road and North Avenue.

The vehicle was traveling west bound while striking the pedestrian in the cross walk at the intersection.

We were told by our crew that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital..

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

We will keep you updated online and on-air.

