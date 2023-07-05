Delays plagued Denver International during July 4th

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Hundreds of July 4th celebrations were dashed this week as airlines canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay for DIA from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the 4th due to severe weather in the area.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday 185 flights were canceled, up from 177 at 9 p.m. Tuesday according to Flight Aware.

Most of the cancellations on the 4th were from Southwest Airlines. Other impacted airlines include SkyWest, United, Mesa, and Frontier.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.