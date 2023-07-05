Gusty winds bring occasional increases in fire danger to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Some spotty gusty winds will locally increase the fire danger in some locations today, but things should be a bit quieter than yesterday. Gusty winds will increase the fire danger from time to time through the remainder of the week.

Calmer Winds Today

We’ll still see some gusty winds at times across the Western Slope today, but winds are not expected to be as strong as what we saw yesterday afternoon. Most wind gusts will be between 15 and 25 miles per hour, but some gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour are possible. Most of those stronger wind gusts will be associated with gusty outflow winds from showers and thunderstorms that are expected to develop mostly along the Book Cliffs north of Interstate 70.

Increasing Winds on the Way

Stronger winds return to the region to close out the week and continue into the weekend, which will once again cause the fire danger to increase alongside the stronger winds. Gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour will once again be possible on Thursday, then we could see some gusts as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour on Friday. Winds will start to ease up some into the weekend, but still expect gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour at times. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect for most of the Western Slope along and south of Interstate 70 from Thursday afternoon to Thursday evening.

Spring Creek Fire Update

Despite the increase in winds and dry conditions yesterday, the Spring Creek Fire once again saw very minor growth, up 8 acres to 2,940 acres burned as of late Wednesday morning. No additional progress has been made in containment, and the fire remains 37% contained. Fire crews are reporting that while shrubs and bushes are drier fuel sources for the fire, larger sources such as live trees are too moist to allow the fire to spread rapidly. Controlled burns are being strategically used as weather allows on those smaller shrubs and bushes to take away potential dry fuel that the fire can use to spread.

Turning Hotter Next Week

Indications are continuing to point toward sunny, hot, and dry conditions moving into the region as a ridge intensifies over the area by the end of the weekend and into early next week. Some valley locations are expected to reach the upper 90s by Sunday and Monday, and the lower 100s are possible as well into Tuesday and potentially Wednesday as well. There’s still some uncertainty in the future development of that ridge, which could potentially mean slightly cooler temperatures over that time period. We’ll keep you up to date as we get closer to early next week.

Next 24 Hours

Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue across much of the Western Slope through the day, though a few scattered showers and thunderstorms could be possible mostly along the Book Cliffs north of Interstate 70. We’ll still see some gusty winds, though most of them should be between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Outflow winds from some of those afternoon showers and storms could create some locally higher wind gusts for locations near those storms. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, with highs expected to be in the lower to middle 90s. Any rain ends, skies clear out, and winds calm again tonight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are back on Thursday with highs in the middle and close to the upper 90s. Those gusty winds could get a little stronger as well, with most gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

