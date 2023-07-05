Mexican authorities make another arrest in deadly kidnapping of Americans

Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.
Mexican authorities make another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of Americans in Matamoros.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mexican authorities have made another arrest in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Matamoros, Mexico earlier this year.

At least seven people have now been arrested in the case.

LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed.

The tight-knit group had traveled from South Carolina to Matamoros for Washington McGee to undergo a medical procedure.

However, they were attacked by gunmen who fired into their van, then loaded them into the back of a truck and took them away.

The victims were shuttled to multiple locations before they were found in a house around Matamoros.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Grand Junction Police Department
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue

Latest News

No one was ever charged in connection with the fire.
Couple warns others after fire caused by bottle rocket destroys home
GRAPHIC: The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said it is investigating the use-of-force incident.
GRAPHIC: Woman recording police pushed down
FILE - North American Boxing Federation super middleweight champion Antwun Echols is hoisted...
Boxer Antwun Echols, known as ‘Kid Dynamite,’ dies in Iowa at age 51
Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
1 killed, 7 injured in shootings in Boston, Brockton, officials say
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other