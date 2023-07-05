New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District

The Horizon Drive Association Business Improvement District is hoping to help businesses inside its district.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Horizon Drive Business Improvement District announced the creation of a new lease grant on Monday, intended to offset the cost of opening a business in the Horizon Drive District.

The district said that grants will be awarded based on the qualifications of the applicants, and factors including size, cost of the rental space, and the lease term are considered.

Applicants will also need to meet a set of requirements, including lease terms of at least a year, graduation from the Business Incubator’s Intensive Program, and the lease agreement must be for a property within the Horizon Drive district.

Prospective applicants can find applications at the Business Incubator Center or at the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities identify body found in Colorado River
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-month-old baby died after a man allegedly abducted her then drove...
Kidnapped infant dies after suspect drives into house, authorities say
If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Grand Junction Police Department
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue

Latest News

Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
Spring Creek Fire
Spring Creek Wildfire: Fire activity calm, despite dangerous conditions
Improperly disposed fireworks burned down three Colorado homes yesterday
New grant for businesses in Horizon Drive District