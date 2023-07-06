CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: Man appears to hit TV meteorologist after fender bender

A man's dash cam captured him getting punched during an apparent road rage incident. (Source: KEYE/DASHCAM VIDEO FROM METEOROLOGIST AVERY TOMASCO/CNN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - Avery Tomasco, a local TV meteorologist, said he was shaken up after he said he was sucker punched during a road rage altercation last month.

He had a dashcam in his car that captured what happened and posted that video online to show how volatile these interactions can be.

“It was a sucker punch,” Tomasco said. “He said one sentence with an obscenity in there, ‘You hit my blank car,’ and I replied, ‘No, you hit my car.’ And that’s when he swung with his entire force.”

Just moments before that, it was a normal afternoon. He was driving on Mopac at Steck.

“All of a sudden there is a car coming into my lane,” Tomasco said. “I slam on the horn, hit the brakes, but it’s unfortunately too late at that point.”

Even then, Tomasco said he didn’t think it was a big deal.

“It’s a minor collision at that point,” he said.

But the driver kept driving until Tomasco said he got his attention, and they pulled into a shopping center.

“We pull into the shopping center, as casual as anything possible. We’re using blinkers; we’re going slowly,” he said

Tomasco said he didn’t suspect anything at this point.

But a spokesperson for AAA Texas said there’s a good reason to be wary in these situations.

“According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety – this was done in 2019 – nearly 80% of drivers express significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the prior 30 days,” said Joshua Zuber of AAA Texas.

Tomasco began to take pictures of the damage when the other driver is seen approaching him on video with his fists.

“That little bit that he did wind up, I guess, was enough for my brain to realize ‘You’re in danger. Move your neck.’”

Both men move out of frame and Tomasco is heard calling for help. That’s when he said the other driver walked away, exactly what AAA suggests you do.

“If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible, and if you feel threatened, call 911,” Zuber said.

When police arrived, they took the report, and a copy of the video.

There is now a warrant out for the other man’s arrest.

As for Tomasco, he plans to press charges, and he said the dashcam video will help him prove it.

“Video is everything. There is no disrupting video evidence both with the crash and with what he did to me after the fact,” Tomasco said.

Tomasco has a bruise and a cut that are healing.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

