City Council votes on architects for new rec center

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction council members unanimously voted to approve entering into negotiations with architects for the new rec center at Matchett Park.

City council interviewed three different architect companies and selected Chamberlain Architects from Grand Junction and Barker, Rinker, and Seacat based out of Denver.

In April, Grand Junction voters approved a 0.14% sales tax increase to fund the new rec center. The tax went into effect at the beginning of July.

The new recreation center is expected to be complete sometime in 2025.

