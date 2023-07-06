Colorado Army National Guard deploys to Thailand for exercise

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Army National Guard members are deploying to Thailand for a bilateral exercise.

Ten members of the Colorado Army National Guard 104th Public Affairs Detachment will deploy in support of US Army Pacific to Exercise Hanuman Guardian.

This is the first time the soldiers’ annual training requirement is in Thailand.

Hanuman Guardian is an annual bilateral army-to-army exercise hosted by the Royal Thai Army. This is the 12th type of event designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief while raising the quality of life in rural areas.

