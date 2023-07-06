Grand junction jackalope fans share their concerns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The average attendance per game last season was just over 15 hundred. So far, in 2023, we’re looking at an average of over 14 hundred.

Not a stark difference between the two, but enough for the President General Manager to agree that this is the biggest challenge they’re facing this season.

“We’re still missing a niche of people that we would like to come out to the stadium and that’s the biggest challenge is finding that way to get them out here and get them to come back,” said Mick Ritter.

He says they’re working on ways to encourage new people to come for a game and return as a frequent game go-er. Strategies include new food items like the Jackalope sausage with jalapeno cheddar sauce and Chicago dogs. The most notable though is the fan experience game. It’s set up like fantasy football where fans pick a player for the day and depending on how they play, fans can win prizes from merchandise.

I spoke with many fans today who all said the same things. The price increase of food deters them and when they do try to order, some fans say concessions is out of their food. Or condiments are gone. Some even complained about the music choices for crowd interaction, saying the organ music gets annoying after a while.

Due to the recent rebrand, there is also no mascot for the kids.

“I really wish we did have a mascot this year. The mascot was such a huge deal. Every other year and every season,” said Kindall Hatzenbuehler, an avid fan. She says that the players have been fantastic, not only for the crowd to watch, but also for the kid interactions. Which is something Jackalopes Manager Knabenshue prides himself on. Using baseball to encourage his young men to be good people in the world.

“You have to be a good teammate, just like you’ll have to be a good father, a good husband, or a good coworker,” said Chris Knabenshue.

Not all the fans are upset with their experience. Koko Figueiredo’s dad says he loves watching his boy play. He’s got a room here for the season. He praises the staff for their kindness, and even applauds the ice cream and philly cheese steaks.

