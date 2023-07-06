Southern Colorado’s rural farmers fight to protect their water supply

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKCO) - Communities in the San Luis valley are fighting back against selling water to communities on the front range. So much so, they’re actively building new roadblocks to shut down or at least delay attempts to sell water.

According to a report by the Colorado Sun, six counties in the valley approved an agreement to create an oversight board that adds an extra layer of vetting for projects that would take water out of the valley.

The San Luis Valley and its citizens are no strangers to the constant battle over water rights in the west. “We’ve seen attempts in the past to export water from the valley out of the valley,” said Vern Heersink, Alamosa County Commissioner. “We’re all joined together, not only by the mountains, but the aquifer underneath us. We should join together and try to protect that really vital asset.”

Locals said that the valley does not have enough of a water surplus to export water to the front range, and taking water from the valley represents a threat to the local economy and culture.

It’s not a done deal just yet, but if the proposition is finalized, it would create the San Luis Valley Planning Board, and would include representatives from the area’s counties, towns, and cities.

