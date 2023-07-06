Spring Creek Fire: Crews report calm conditions, minimal growth

PARACHUTE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Spring Creek Fire burning near Parachute is staying put as firefighters take advantage of calm conditions to shore up holding lines along the fire’s perimeter.

The fire grew just 18 acres, growing from 2,940 acres to 2,958. Containment held steady at 37%. Some personnel appear to have been reassigned, as the total amount of staff assigned to the fire has dropped from 544 to 535.

Firefighters at a morning briefing on July 6, 2023. (Interagency Fire Center)

Two Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) operators study monitor while controlling the drone during firing operation on July 6, 2023. (Interagency Fire Center)

Firefighters said that favorable weather conditions gave crews a chance to ignite more unburned fuel on the northeast side of the fire, connecting the burned area to a prepared holding line on Dry Creek Road.

Spring Creek and High Mesa Roads are closed to everyone but local traffic and firefighters. Crews ask that you avoid the area as best you can.

There are no evacuations at this time.

