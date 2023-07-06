Staying safe in the summer heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As the summer season continues, so does the summer heat. While more outdoor activities are possible in the summer compared to the winter, the most significant factor to worry about is dehydration, heat exhaustion, and stroke.

“We really want people to be mindful of the temperatures and try to move your outdoor activities to early morning hours,” said Megan Terlacky, St. Mary’s Communication Manager. One of the biggest concerns is having too much exertion on your body during the hot temperatures. When this happens, your body can sweat more to cool it off.

Terlacky states that it is essential to replenish what you lose, and while you mostly lose water, you also lose other critical minerals like potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sodium. So while intaking water is essential, replenishing your minerals is just as crucial. Some good drinks can include Gatorade or Liquid-IV, plus many more.

When you do not replenish your fluids, this can mean that your body is likely to enter a dehydration stage. Signs of dehydration can include:

feeling thirsty and lightheaded

a dry mouth

tiredness

having dark-colored, strong-smelling urine

passing urine less often than usual

Dehydration can also put you at risk for heat exhaustion, and those symptoms can include:

Dizziness, light-headedness, blurred vision, and headache.

Fever, usually over 100 degrees Fahrenheit

Fatigue, weakness, or fainting

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid, shallow breaths.

Severe or excessive sweating and cold, clammy (damp) skin.

Swollen ankles or swelling in the feet and hands

Weak, fast heartbeat and low blood pressure when you stand up

The worst is heat stroke, which can happen when you have prolonged exposure to physical exertion in hot temperatures. Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature of 104 F or higher

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures, and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Headache

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), around 702 deaths are related to heat stroke yearly. According to Terlacky, when you have to do outdoor activities during days with hot temperatures, it’s best to do it early in the morning and also make sure that you have plenty of water and electrolytes and recognize the symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

If you feel like your life is on the line, especially with heat exhaustion or stroke, call 911 immediately.

