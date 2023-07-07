Former Maverick Pitcher Leahy called up to the Majors, McGeary Walks it off

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One former Maverick Baseball player got the big callup to the Major Leagues, and another former Mav is making highlight reels in the Minor Leagues.

Former Colorado Mesa University Pitcher Kyle Leahy was called up to the Major Leagues by the St. Louis Cardinals. Leahy was selected in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB draft by St. Louis.

This year with the Cardinals Triple-A affiliate the Memphis Redbirds Leahy has posted a 4.06 ERA across 51 innings with 51 strikeouts.

During his time as a Maverick, Leahy amassed a large collection of awards. On top of two Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles in 2016 and 2017, Leahy was First Team All-American, an NCAA Elite 90 winner, Brett Tomko National Pitcher of the Year finalist, NCAA South Central Region Tournament MVP, Region Pitcher of the Year, and RMAC Pitcher of the Year.

Leahy did not make an appearance in his first game in the big leagues, a 3-0 Cardinal victory over the Miami Marlins.

Another former Maverick baseball player was also taking care of business in the minor leagues. Haydn Mcgeary hit a clutch walk-off sacrifice fly for the Tennessee Smokies to give them the win over the Birmingham Barons.

The Smokies are a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The former ABCA, NCBWA, NCAA.com and D2CCA National Player of the Year Mcgeary is hitting .289 with eight home runs and 44 RBI’s since getting called up from the Single-A South Bend Cubs, and has become a big bat in the heart of the Tennessee lineup.

