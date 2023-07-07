Friday will be warm and windy with high fire danger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The wildfire risk is up, and it will stay up through at least Saturday. It may start to subside after Saturday, then scorching summer heat will become the story next week.

Critical Fire Weather

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this evening until 10 PM and from noon until 9 PM on Friday. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Winds of 15-20 mph with gusts of 25-35 mph combined with low humidity less than 10% along with dry vegetation make a dangerous combination. Burning is prohibited in Mesa County and it’s dangerous elsewhere across the Western Slope. Please wait to burn when weather is more favorable for containing fires.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. Sunset is at 8:44 PM. We’ll cool slowly from mid-to-upper 90s at 6 PM to near 90 degrees by 8 PM and then to near 80 degrees by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction, 59 degrees around Montrose, 60 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mainly sunny, dry, and gusty. Sunrise is at 5:53 AM. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 9 PM for high fire risk. Wind gusts will be as high as 25-35 mph. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction, 93 degrees around Montrose, 96 degrees around Delta, and 94 degrees around Cortez.

Turning Hotter Next Week

Our first 100-degree day is likely early next week. We’ll warm to almost 100 degrees on Monday, and some backyard thermometers may even touch 100 degrees. Triple-digit heat is becoming increasingly likely next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The scorching summer heat looks to last through the weekend before subsiding earlier the following week. That’s more than a week away, however, and significant changes to that forecast are possible.

