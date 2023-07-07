Overnight house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Overnight around 12:30AM the Grand Junction Fire Department and Mesa County Fire Authority responded to a house fire on 611 Coffman Road in Whitewater, Colorado.

When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames. According to our crew on scene there were three people inside the house along with three dogs. No injuries were reported.

