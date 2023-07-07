Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Gertrude and Ears

We can’t forget about our senior animals; these two cuties need lots of love and are looking for their fur-ever home
By Melissa Wright
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sweet Gertrude is 15 years old and was found hobbling around Delta satellite facility, last month. Gertrude has a list of health problems but loves living in the moment and hopes to get lots of kisses, treats, and cozy comfort, from her new family. She suffers from arthritis in her back legs and had serious dental problems before being found, leaving her with canine dementia. Getrude is look for the perfect home loving home to spend the last chapters of her life with.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Gertrude and Ears
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Gertrude and Ears(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Ears is an adorable and very happy granny. She is 13 years old and looking for a peaceful and quiet home to be adopted into. Ears looks forward to days where she can curl up in a sunny spot and keep you company.

Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week
Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week(Roice- Hurst Humane Society)

Pittie Party $50 Adoption Special Through July

Adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix from Roice-Hurst Humane Society for an adoption fee of just $50 during our Pittie Party adoption special throughout the entire month of July! If you’ve been considering adding a new pup to the family, now’s the perfect time to pick out your new squishy-faced, blocky-headed BFF. See who’s waiting to meet you at RHhumanesociety.org/adopt!

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you see these children, call 911.
Endangered Missing Alert: Two children missing from Hotchkiss, Colorado
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Ave
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 28 1/2 Rd and North Avenue
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Grand Junction Jackalope fans share their concerns
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Man shot by Mesa County Deputy
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director
Water a “likely culprit” behind hillside collapse, says public works director

Latest News

Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Market on Main 2023 kicks off
Wildlife moms can handle their babies on their own
Colorado Parks and Wildlife seeking public comment on crayfish population
Protecting your pets in the heat