Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Gertrude and Ears

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sweet Gertrude is 15 years old and was found hobbling around Delta satellite facility, last month. Gertrude has a list of health problems but loves living in the moment and hopes to get lots of kisses, treats, and cozy comfort, from her new family. She suffers from arthritis in her back legs and had serious dental problems before being found, leaving her with canine dementia. Getrude is look for the perfect home loving home to spend the last chapters of her life with.

Ears is an adorable and very happy granny. She is 13 years old and looking for a peaceful and quiet home to be adopted into. Ears looks forward to days where she can curl up in a sunny spot and keep you company.

Pittie Party $50 Adoption Special Through July

Adopt any pit bull or pit bull mix from Roice-Hurst Humane Society for an adoption fee of just $50 during our Pittie Party adoption special throughout the entire month of July! If you’ve been considering adding a new pup to the family, now’s the perfect time to pick out your new squishy-faced, blocky-headed BFF. See who’s waiting to meet you at RHhumanesociety.org/adopt!

