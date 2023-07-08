City and county conduct unhoused assessment

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are conducting an unhoused needs assessment to identify strategies to address houselessness.

Strategies include a community survey, focus groups, data collected from state and local agencies, and data gathered from interviews.

The Housing Needs Assessment in 2021 was focused on available resources and housing. It found the rising cost of housing created gaps in affordable housing.

The current project team will work with houseless providers, community leaders, social support systems, behavioral health providers, law enforcement, community members, and individuals who are or who have experienced houselessness.

The results of the assessment and a strategy report will be presented to City Council in the fall.

The city has a link to the survey with more information found here.

