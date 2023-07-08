Colorado Parks and Wildlife use different methods to kill off zebra mussels at Highline Lake

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highline Lake is the only state park in Colorado with an invasive species, the Zebra Mussel. As the population expands, they try to kill off existing mussels through several methods.

From the beginning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) knew about the invasive through three sample techniques. “The first is what we refer to as a plankton toe, a plankton toe is essentially running a fine mesh net through the water; we collect and condense all the plankton. And then we look at those under a microscope at our lab here in Denver. What we’re looking for at that point is what we refer to as the villager or the larval life stage of this Eva quagga mussel,” said Robert Walters, CPW Invasive Species Program Manager. Walter mentioned that the last two steps are putting a piece of PVC and seeing if anything clings onto it, and the last is shoreline inspections.

Once a lake is infected, killing off the invasive species begins. CPW drains the lake to about 20% of its total capacity. According to Walter, Zebra Mussels tend to reside about 25 to 30 feet below. The draining process exposes the muscles to freezing and dry conditions where they can die off. Unfortunately, according to Walter, while this can kill existing muscles, new ones can be microscopic and invisible to the naked eye. It’s where the second phase of chemical treatment begins. CPW uses a chemical called Earthtech QC. “This product was chosen, because it has been shown to be effective in similar situations in other parts of the country. The way that this works is that we want to have a low dose of the copper for an extended exposure time. So it’s really that extended exposure time at a low concentration that allows us to kill them, while also minimizing the impacts to the non target species,” said Walter.

Walter mentions that killing every Zebra Mussel is almost impossible once an invasion occurs. The best way to help prevent further spread to other bodies of water in Colorado CPW is to have an inspection and decontamination stage for all motorized watercraft that enter and exit Highline Lake. If you have a hand-launched watercraft, the best way is to drain, spray, and dry down your equipment.

With the zebra mussel’s invasion starting at Highline Lake, CPW is doing what it can to help prevent the population from further expanding. However, it knows that even with all the work, the mussels will be around for a while.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.